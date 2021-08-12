Sporting Lisbon will offer a new deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Palhinha if he stays beyond the current summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old made 38 appearances for Sporting Lisbon in all competitions last season, netting two goals in the process.

Palhinha’s displays from last season have caught the eye of Tottenham, who are keen to snap him up this summer.

However, Sporting Lisbon are aware of the interest from the north Londoners and will offer a new deal to Palhinha if he continues to remain post the end of the summer transfer window.

The Primeira Liga giants intend to offer a new deal for Palhinha that would see him earn around €1m per season and extend his stay in Lisbon until 2026, according to Portuguese daily A Bola.

Tottenham’s new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has long been an admirer of of the Portuguese international and has given the green light to Tottenham to make an approach to sign him.

However, Tottenham’s valuation of €20m for Palhinha may fall short of Sporting Lisbon’s demands as the Portuguese outfit are unwilling to listen to any offers below €35m for their star.

The prospect of an improved contract may persuade Palhinha, who has four years remaining on his current deal with Sporting Lisbon, to snub Tottenham this summer and stay in Portugal.