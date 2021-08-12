AEK Athens will not make a move to bring Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas back to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The shot-stopper arrived at Parkhead from AEK Athens last summer, but struggled to find his rhythm between the sticks for the Hoops.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has roped in Joe Hart in the ongoing transfer window to be the first choice and the club are prepared to let Barkas leave.

It is claimed that the 27-year-old’s situation in Glasgow has put several clubs on alert, including an Italian side, along with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika and his former club AEK Athens.

It has been claimed that AEK Athens are closing in on taking Barkas back to the Greek capital, where he played for four seasons.

However, according to Greek outlet Sportime, AEK Athens are unlikely to make a move to bring back the Celtic man this summer as they only recently bolstered their goalkeeping options.

The Athens outfit roped in Cican Stankovic from Red Bull Salzburg just over two months ago and are not looking for further transfers in that department this summer.

Celtic are understood to want a fee and a purchase option in any loan deal for Barkas, who could still leave Parkhead in the coming weeks with interest from both Greece and Italy.