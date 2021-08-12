Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that Ezgjan Alioski was keen to continue at Elland Road and indicated that the negotiations broke down due to financial reasons.

Alioski spent four years at Leeds and was a major part of Bielsa’s side that earned promotion and then finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season.

The North Macedonian’s contract expired at the end of last season and Leeds did offer him a new deal, but he decided to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli on a free transfer.

Bielsa expressed his disappointment at losing Alioski and revealed that he admired what he brought both as a player and a human being to the club.

The Leeds boss stressed that the player wanted to stay on but indicated that the negotiations did not produce a result due to financial reasons.

However, he stressed that Alioski will remain a big part of Leeds’ story despite him leaving the club.

Asked whether he felt disappointed at losing Alioski, Bielsa said in a press conference: “Very sad. Due to the football part of course, but in the humane part specifically.

“I have a lot of affection for Alioski. I know he wanted to continue and the club wanted him to continue.

“After there is negotiation and interests after these are over the affectionate part. These are mixed with economical things of this nature.

“To summarise, the club wanted him to continue and he wanted to stay. The negotiation did not crystalise.

“[It] does not resolve the link between Leeds and Alioski.”

Leeds did sign a left-back in the form of Junior Firpo from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.