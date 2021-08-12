Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that the Bundesliga club has not received any offers for Florian Neuhaus this summer and insisted that the Liverpool target will continue at Borussia-Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a gaping hole to fill in their midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

One midfielder Liverpool have been linked with during the ongoing transfer window is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Neuhaus, with the Reds said to have scouted him heavily.

However, Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Eberl has revealed that the Bundesliga club have not received any offers for the 24-year-old this summer.

With Neuhaus not attracting any offers, Eberl insisted that the Germany international will continue to ply his trade for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

“We didn’t receive any offers for Florian Neuhaus over the summer“, Eberl told a press conference.

“He will continue to play for us this season.“

With Neuhaus looking more and more likely to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach, it remains to be seen who Liverpool intend to bring in to bolster their midfield this summer.