Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has insisted that he has not spoken to Leeds United target Lewis O’Brien about his future.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the centre of a transfer saga this summer as Leeds attempt to add him to the ranks at Elland Road.

Huddersfield are clear about their financial demands in order to let O’Brien leave and Leeds have so far not satisfied them.

No agreement is in place and Leeds appear to have work to do if they are to sign O’Brien this month.

The midfielder has been isolating and Corberan stressed that he is happy with what he brings to the Huddersfield squad.

He said in a press conference: “I know what he brings to the team.

“He is the most likely to be back soonest because he is out of isolation and has done the first lot of physical tests.”

However, the Spaniard refused to discuss the player’s future and insisted that he has had no talks with O’Brien about the situation.

“I’ve not spoken to him about something that has not happened.”

O’Brien may be keen on the move to Leeds as it would hand him the opportunity to play Premier League football.