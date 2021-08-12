Inter have scheduled a meeting with the agent of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Lautaro Martinez next week to discuss a new contract, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A giants sold Achraf Hakimi early in the summer following a message from the club owners on their need to cut down costs and bring in funds from selling players.

Romelu Lukaku has followed Hakimi out of the door by making a big money move to European champions Chelsea.

Martinez’s future at Inter has also been under the scanner as Arsenal and Tottenham are keen and aware of the Nerazzurri’s financial situation.

But Inter are determined to keep the Argentine at the San Siro and are planning to offer him a new contract soon.

The Serie A champions are scheduled to meet the forward’s agent next week to discuss his future.

Inter do not want to sell him and they are set to discuss a new five-year contract with Martinez’s agent.

Talks have been going on in the background over a new deal and Inter are now prepared to make an offer.

Inter remain steadfast on their insistence on keeping Martinez at the San Siro next season, and it remains to be seen if their stance changes over the coming weeks.