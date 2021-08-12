Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is on the verge of joining Newcastle United after sorting out personal terms on a contract with the Magpies, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle have an agreement in place with Arsenal to sign the 21-year-old midfielder for a fee in excess of £20m.

His representatives have been in negotiations with Newcastle over personal terms and Willock has reportedly been pushing to become one of their top earners.

There was some panic amongst Newcastle fans when Willock returned to London and was seen in training with Arsenal, but now the agreement is in place.

The midfielder will sign a six-year contract with Newcastle once he completes the move to St. James’ Park.

He will be travelling to Newcastle today and will undergo a medical on Friday morning ahead of his switch to the club on a permanent deal.

Willock had a brilliant loan spell at Newcastle last season and was a major reason behind the club surviving in the Premier League.

He has been Steve Bruce’s top target all summer and the Newcastle boss is finally on the cusp of sealing his first signing of the transfer window.