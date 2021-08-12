Crystal Palace are ready to rival Leeds United for the signature of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new midfielder in this summer, a position boss Marcelo Bielsa has been trying to bolster in recent transfer windows.

Huddersfield star O’Brien has emerged as Leeds’ top midfield target but they are yet to succeed in taking him to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants are yet to match Huddersfield’s financial demands for O’Brien’s signature and the Championship side are not planning on relaxing their stance.

As the O’Brien transfer saga drags on, Leeds now have another club to compete with for his signature as their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have entered the chase.

The Eagles are in the midst of a rebuilding process under new boss Patrick Vieira and they have identified the 22-year-old as a midfield target this summer.

O’Brien has never played top flight football in his career but now has two Premier League clubs among his admirers.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for the Huddersfield starlet’s signature with only 20 days remaining in the transfer window.

However, Palace have already beaten Leeds to one player this summer by signing Conor Gallagher.