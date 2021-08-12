Manchester City target Harry Kane could join training with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday if he returns a negative test, according to the Evening Standard.

The striker has been agitating for a move away from Tottenham this summer with Manchester City interested in signing him.

The England captain extended his summer break in order to put pressure on Tottenham but the north London club have not budged and insist that he is still not for sale.

Kane has tried to douse the fire of him not returning to training in time but it seems he could finally be back at Spurs imminently.

He returned to England recently and it has been claimed that he will take a test today in his bid to return to training.

If he returns a negative test, Kane will be free to join training with the rest of his Tottenham team-mates on Friday.

He is almost certain not to feature in the opening weekend when Tottenham host Manchester City.

The Premier League champions still want to sign him but are not keen to meet Tottenham’s £160m asking price.

Spurs are also clear about not wanting to sell him to a club in the Premier League this summer.