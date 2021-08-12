Manchester United are considering loaning out teenage winger Amad Diallo before the end of the transfer window this month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants shelled out big money to sign the talented young winger from Atalanta last summer.

They could end up paying up to £37m to Atalanta if he makes it at Old Trafford, but he featured just eight times in all competitions last season.

He is also expected to join pre-season late due to his involvement with the Ivory Coast in the Olympics and the club are now considering what to do with him.

It has been claimed Manchester United are now expected to loan out the 19-year-old winger before the window closes on 31st August.

The Red Devils are scouring the market for a club who would be keen to sign Amad on loan this summer.

Manchester United want him to play regular football next season and with the arrival of Jadon Sancho, he is unlikely to get many opportunities.

They are still betting on Amad making it at Old Trafford but Manchester United believe a loan move could be beneficial for the player.