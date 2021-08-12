Swansea City and Manchester United are sorting out the paperwork for Ethan Laird to move to the Liberty Stadium on loan, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old full-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at MK Dons and featured 24 times in League One for the club.

Russell Martin managed him at MK Dons and the new Swansea boss wants to reunite with the defender at the Liberty Stadium.

The Championship club have been in talks with Manchester United over taking Laird on loan.

But there are still bits to sort out for the deal to go through despite him being expected to join Swansea this summer.

Manchester United and Swansea are still working on the paperwork for Laird’s loan move to the Liberty Stadium.

The Premier League giants are happy to send him out on loan to a Championship club after he impressed in League One.

The right-back is rated highly at Manchester United and the club are keen to see him prove himself in the Championship.

Martin likes him and is keen to have him under his tutelage again at Swansea this season.