Napoli have ended their chase for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri’s signature, turning their attention towards alternative options, it has been claimed in Italy.

Emerson is keen on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer as he has struggled to clock up regular game time in recent seasons and is only expected to play a peripheral role under boss Thomas Tuchel this season as well.

Serie A giants Napoli are on the hunt for a new full-back and zeroed in on Emerson, looking to snap him up on loan, while Chelsea are seeking to sell him.

Emerson is open to linking up with new Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, having previously worked together at Roma and Gli Azzurri were tipped to wait further in the transfer window to test the Blues’ resolve over a move for the defender.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have ended their pursuit of the Italy international and have turned their attention toward alternative targets.

The Naples outfit are preparing to go all in on a move for Lille left-back Reinildo Mandava, and Emerson is not their target anymore.

But the wantaway Chelsea man could still move on from the Blues this summer as Ligue 1 giants Lyon have enquired about him.

It remains to be seen if Les Gones hand him an opportunity to move to France by going in with an offer in the coming weeks.