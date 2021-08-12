Newcastle United have made a breakthrough in negotiating personal terms with Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies believed they made significant progress in their attempts to sign the 21-year-old after they reached an agreement with Arsenal over a fee.

However, Steve Bruce’s side have struggled to get a deal over the line, with reaching an agreement with Willock over personal terms proving to be difficult.

Newcastle believed they have made Willock a very good offer to join them, but were unable to agree personal terms or agent fees for the midfielder with his father Charles.

Despite the delay, it has now emerged that the Tyneside-based club have made a breakthrough in their talks with Willock and his representatives over the personal terms of the deal.

While the terms of the deal are yet to be known, Newcastle appear to have edged one step closer to acquiring the services of their top target of the summer.

Having made a breakthrough in their talks with Willock, the Magpies will now be hopeful of getting the deal over the line as soon as possible and having him available for their season opener against West Ham.

Willock scored eight goals from 14 Premier League appearances for Newcastle after joining on loan midway through last season.