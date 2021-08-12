Newcastle United are to hold a meeting with Roma general manager Tiago Pinto as they look at a deal to sign Giallorossi winger Carles Perez.

Steve Bruce’s Premier League side are exploring the possibility of signing the 23-year-old winger from Roma this summer on a low-cost deal.

Pinto is in England to discuss a deal to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but will be conducting other transfer business as well.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Roma general manager has a meeting with Newcastle booked into his diary.

Newcastle have made an enquiry and Pinto will meet Magpies officials soon during his trip to England to discuss Perez.

Newcastle will probe the feasibility of taking the Spaniard to St. James’ Park this summer from Roma.

The Serie A giants are prepared to sell him and have set a €10m asking price for the player.

Newcastle are set to spend big on signing midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal in the coming days and as such have their transfer budget stretched.

It remains to be seen what kind of funds they have available if Steve Bruce wants a winger in Perez.

Roma though may be willing to discuss a loan if it contains an obligation to buy in 2022.