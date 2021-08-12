Former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann could return to Birmingham City on a free transfer, according to the BBC.

Dann recently left Selhurst Park even though the Crystal Palace were interested in offering the defender a new deal after the expiry of his contract.

The centre-back made over 180 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions, and won the Crystal Palace Player of the Year Award for the 2014/15 season.

In his last four seasons at the club, Dann did not exceed the 20 appearances mark in the league and now leaves Selhurst Park as a free agent.

His next destination could now be former club Birmingham City, where he spent two seasons earlier in his career.

Though the Blues are interested in the centre-back, no agreement between the parties has been reached as yet.

In his spell at Birmingham City, Dann made 60 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and was part of the team that won the EFL Cup in the 2010/11 season.

Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer may be hoping with the signing of Dann to add a much-experienced player to the squad.