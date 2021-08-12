Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is confident of having a solid season on loan at Alaves and has revealed the advice he received from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he left in the summer.

Pellistri joined Manchester United last summer from Penarol and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Alaves.

The Spanish club wanted him back for another season, but Solskjaer decided to have him in the Manchester United squad for pre-season.

The teenage winger impressed in pre-season games and was again allowed to join Alaves on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Pellistri revealed that Solskjaer was clear about him getting regular football next season at his next loan club.

The winger is confident that he will have a solid campaign in Spain and is looking forward to being ready to face Real Madrid on Sunday.

Pellistri told Uruguayan radio station Sport360: “Ole told me, go to a place where you feel comfortable and can have minutes.

“I had a very good pre-season with Manchester. In my head, I will have a stable season in La Liga.

“I spoke with the coach and I don’t think the adaptation will take long.

“I am aiming to be in the squad and get minutes against Real Madrid.”

Manchester United rate Pellistri highly and want him to have a proper loan spell in Spain before returns to Old Trafford next summer.