Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks with the representatives of Dusan Vlahovic following the collapse of their bid to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter, according to the Daily Express.

The player’s current club Fiorentina are desperate to keep hold of the Serbian and are holding discussions to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2023.

However, they are aware of interest in his services with both Inter and Tottenham firm admirers of his abilities.

Inter have been priced out of a move for Vlahovic this summer and Fiorentina are hopeful that a bid which would force them to consider his sale does not arrive.

However, following Tottenham’s efforts to sign Martinez from Inter failing, they are stepping up their interest in Vlahovic.

Talks are ongoing behind the scenes with the player’s representatives as Tottenham attempt to take Vlahovic to England, but no discussions have yet been held with Fiorentina.

Tottenham are looking for a striker to partner Harry Kane, but could also need to replace the England international amid interest from Manchester City.

With the clock now ticking on the transfer window it remains to be seen if Tottenham can do a deal for Vlahovic.