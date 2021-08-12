Kemar Roofe has stressed Rangers are greatly driven to set their record in cup games right this season having suffered exits last term in both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

The Gers steamrolled through their opponents in the Scottish Premiership last term en route a 55th title, on the back of an undefeated record, while also reaching the round of last 16 in the Europa League.

However, Rangers could not replicate their league success in domestic cup competitions last term, crashing out of both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup without reaching the final.

The Glasgow giants are gearing up to host Dunfermline Athletic at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup on Friday and Gers hitman Roofe has stressed his team-mates and himself are determined to set their record in cup competitions right this time around.

Roofe admitted early exit from both cup competitions last season hurt the team and they are now really driven to win both trophies in the ongoing campaign.

Asked how driven the Gers are to set their record in cup games right this season, Roofe told a press conference: “Yes, very driven.

“Not winning those two cups hurt us a lot.

“Obviously, our main focus was winning the league, which was massive.

“We had a good run in the Europa League to show how good we are in Europe.

“But not winning those two cups, getting knocked out, that really hurt us and that was down to us.”

Rangers have had a poor start to this season having lost three games on the trot across all competitions and will be determined to get back in the win column against the Scottish Championship side on Friday.