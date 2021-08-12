Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that the Gers will go full throttle in domestic cups this season as they are determined to go all the way in both competitions.

The Light Blues will be looking to bounce back from their Champions League qualifier defeat against Malmo when they face Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish League Cup on Friday.

Looking ahead to the game, Gerrard revealed that he has made it clear to the Rangers squad that the club will take domestic cups very seriously this season.

Gerrard explained that the Gers are determined to go all the way in the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup and insisted that they will go full throttle in both competitions.

The former Liverpool skipper went on to stress that his squad selection against Dunfermline Athletic will be testimony to how seriously Rangers are taking cup competitions this term.

“We made it abundantly clear to the squad this season that the domestic cups are important and we want to go all the way in both“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“You will see in my squad selection how serious we are taking the competition, we will be going full throttle.“

Gerrard emphasised the need for Rangers to bounce back from their defeat to Malmo and revealed that he will name a strong line-up against Dunfermline Athletic.

“It is about trying to get back in a good place as quick as you can, this match is really important to us and I am going to pick a strong squad and aim to win the football match“, the Englishman said.

Having suffered a major setback against Malmo during the week, Rangers will be determined to ensure that there are no more slip-ups this season.