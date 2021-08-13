Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen are not currently considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Jan Paul van Hecke.

Van Hecke signed for Premier League club Brighton from Dutch outfit NAC Breda last summer and immediately joined Heerenveen on a season-long loan deal.

Having been impressed with the 21-year-old’s performances last term, Heerenveen were said to be interested in re-signing him on a temporary deal again.

The Eredivisie club opened talks with Brighton over a loan deal earlier in the summer, but saw those negotiations stall, with Graham Potter’s side in no hurry to decide his immediate future.

Heerenveen’s links with Van Hecke have now re-emerged after the Dutch top flight side lost defender Pawel Bochniewicz to a serious injury.

However, the former NAC Breda central defender is currently not under consideration by Heerenveen, according to Dutch outlet FeanOnline.nl.

Van Hecke himself is currently recovering from an injury and Heerenveen technical manager Ferry de Haan is said to be looking at other targets.

Despite being heavily linked with a return to Heerenveen this summer, Van Hecke does not appear to be a target for the Dutch side anymore.