Fulham are closing in on Middlesbrough target Rodrigo Muniz after finalising the details of a transfer with the striker’s club Flamengo.

Muniz has been at the centre of a transfer tussle in recent weeks as both Fulham and Middlesbrough have been trying to bring him to the Championship.

It appears Fulham have now won the race and they have finalised a deal, according to Brazilian outlet Globoesporte.

It is claimed that Fulham will pay €8m for Muniz, while Flamengo will hold a clause entitling them to 25 per cent of any future sale.

Middlesbrough also wanted Muniz and held discussions with Flamengo and the player’s representatives.

Muniz will now quarantine in Spain for ten days before he is then able to undergo a medical and sign his Fulham contract.

The striker was also on the radar of Jose Mourinho’s Roma as a potential alternative to Tammy Abraham.

With Fulham relegated from the Premier League last season, manager Marco Silva will be hoping the addition of Muniz serves as an additional boost to their chances of earning promotion at the first time of asking.