Liverpool linked midfielder Florian Neuhaus has revealed he is confident that he will be playing for Borussia Monchengladbach in the upcoming campaign.

The Reds are yet to bring in a replacement in the middle of the park for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield on a free transfer, and have been liked with a clutch of players over the summer.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in a move for Gladbach star Neuhaus, with the Merseyside giants claimed to have extensively scouted him, while Jurgen Klopp is a fan of his countryman.

Despite being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Die Fohlen are yet to receive any offers for the 24-year-old so far in the window.

And Neuhaus has revealed he is confident he will stay at Borussia-Park beyond this summer and continue playing for Gladbach this season.

However, the midfielder admitted that when it comes to football, everything can change really quickly.

Asked whether he will leave Monchengladbach this summer, potentially even for Bayern Munich, Neuhaus told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “Everyone knows that things can happen very quickly in football.

“But I am very confident that I will play for Borussia this season.”

Liverpool’s recruitment so far this summer ends with the signing of centre-back Ibrahima Konate, and it remains to be seen if they will fill the void in midfield with the clock ticking on the window.