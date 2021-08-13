Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is sure that he has space to get better as a player, with a lot of development still left in the tank.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Whites last season, becoming a mainstay in defence during the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Now as the Whites prepare to kick off their second successive season in the top flight Struijk has insisted that he can get even better and has room to grow.

The Belgian is happy with what he did last year and believes that a season in the Premier League has allowed him to learn about the strikers he will again encounter.

“I think I am improving every single game”, Struijk told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Basically my whole progression over the last year was pretty good.

“My confidence started growing with the more games that I played.

“I got used to certain strikers and the skill the players have so it’s only good for me and I think I still have a lot of space to improve.”

Struijk is one of a number of centre-backs that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has at his disposal and all eyes will be on whether he starts against Manchester United on Saturday.