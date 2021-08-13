Newcastle United have not managed to register Joe Willock in time for him to face West Ham United this weekend.

The Magpies have snapped up Willock from Premier League rivals Arsenal, bringing the midfielder back to St James’ Park following a successful loan spell in the latter half of last season.

Steve Bruce’s side have been forced to dig deep into their transfer kitty to sign the 21-year-old, but he will not play against West Ham on Sunday.

✍️ #NUFC are thrilled to announce the signing of Joe Willock on a long-term deal. Welcome back, @Joewillock! 😍 ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2021

Newcastle have confirmed that Willock will be available for next weekend’s Premier League meeting against Aston Villa, on 21st August.

The Magpies needed to register Willock by 12pm on Friday in order for him to be eligible to feature against David Moyes’ West Ham side on Sunday.

The news will be a boost to West Ham as they gear up to visit St James’ Park, but also a blow to Newcastle.

Willock will be expected to be watching on from the stands as Newcastle look to make a winning start to their new Premier League campaign.

Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2 at St James’ Park in the Premier League in April, with Willock scoring the winner seven minutes from time.