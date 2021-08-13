Ex-PSV Eindhoven coach Fred Rutten has drawn parallels between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton linked Noni Madueke and Arjen Robben, and stressed the youngster has a lot to offer on the pitch.

The winger joined PSV Eindhoven from Spurs in the summer of 2018 and had a breakthrough season last term registering 13 direct goal contributions in 24 Eredivisie outings.

Madueke’s performances have seen him draw admiring glances from his homeland England in the shape of his former club Tottenham and their Premier League rivals Southampton, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also credited with an interest in him.

Ex-PSV Eindhoven coach Rutten is big fan of Madueke and is of the view that his ability to accelerate while dribbling is similar to former Real Madrid and Chelsea man Robben.

“What is beautiful and special with this player [Madueke] is how he can accelerate during dribbling”, Rutten told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“If you’re looking for something that Madueke has in common with Arjen Robben at that age, it’s definitely that.

“There are many players that accelerate very quickly in the first meters.

“But only a few can shift gears when on the ball.

“That’s a gift.”

Rutten stressed that Madueke has a lot to offer, backing him to go far in his career and lauded him for having made his right foot one of the best weapons in his arsenal.

“All in all, Madueke has a lot to offer to go far.

“His right foot is also very well developed, for example, you saw that against Ajax [4-0 win in the Johan Cruyff Shield] with his second goal.”

It remains to be seen whether either Spurs or the Saints make concrete moves to snap Madueke up in the coming weeks, but PSV Eindhoven are adamant he is not up for sale.