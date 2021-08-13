Everton boss Rafael Benitez is closely evaluating the progress of Niels Nkounkou, who former boss Carlo Ancelotti was prepared to see depart on loan this season, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old arrived at Goodison Park last summer from French giants Marseille and linked up with then boss Ancelotti.

However, Nkounkou struggled for game time last season, even when first choice left-back Lucas Digne was sidelined, with Ancelotti opting to bank on other players, even playing them out position.

Over the summer break Ancelotti had decided to send the Toffees starlet on loan, especially to develop the defensive side of his game.

But since Benitez replaced Ancelotti, Everton are yet to take a decision on Nkounkou’s immediate future at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard has been keeping a close eye on Nkounkou’s progress throughout pre-season training.

Last term Nkounkou only registered two appearances in the Premier League, but was a regular presence on the bench.

The young Toffee could reprise his role as Digne’s deputy this season as well or could be sent out on a temporary basis to gain valuable first team experience.

All eyes will be on what course Benitez will be plotting for the development of the highly rated talent this season.