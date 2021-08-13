Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has again emerged as an option for Serie A giants Lazio in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Lazio, but the Serie A giants decided against taking up the option on signing him on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian has been involved in pre-season with Manchester United, though the Red Devils want to move the midfielder on this summer.

The Premier League giants are waiting for offers for Pereira and it has been claimed Lazio are again interested.

According to Italian radio station Radiosei, the Brazilian is again being considered as an option by the Roman club in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Pereira enjoyed life at Lazio last season and is claimed to be interested in returning to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

He would prefer a permanent move and is likely to agree to a loan deal as well because he is unlikely to play much football at Manchester United next season.

The jury is out on whether Lazio will make an acceptable approach to Manchester United before the transfer window closes.