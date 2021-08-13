Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that winning the league in front of empty stands was not the dream he had and stressed that this season he wants to correct that.

The Reds won the Premier League in record time in the 2019/20 season, but that campaign ended in front of empty stands.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to lift the Premier League title, but there were no fans inside Anfield to watch it and celebrate with the players.

Alexander-Arnold is clear that winning the league was a childhood dream, but doing it inside an empty Anfield was not how he imagined it.

With capacity crowds set to return to Premier League stadiums this season, the Liverpool star wants to do it the right way by lifting the trophy inside a packed arena in May next year.

He told The Athletic: “I know when I was a kid when I dreamed of lifting league titles, it wasn’t in front of an empty Anfield.

“For me, we have won the league but it wasn’t the way I expected. So it’s still what I need to do.

“I’m hoping next May, that’ll be ticked off the list.”

Ahead of the new season, Liverpool have made just a single signing in the shape of defender Ibrahima Konate, while Georgino Wijnaldum has left the club.