Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has vowed to use his loan spell at Swedish side Degerfors to show just what he can do between the sticks.

Whiteman has come through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has one senior appearance to his name for Spurs, coming on a substitute in a Europa League group stage match last season.

He is down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs sanctioned a loan move to Sweden before the transfer window in the country slammed shut.

Whiteman believes that his primary assets as a goalkeeper are his speed and his agility and also revealed that at Spurs focus is given on working with the ball at goalkeepers’ feet.

The starlet feels indebted to former Spurs goalkeeper Joe Hart and current captain Hugo Lloris, and is now aiming to grad the opportunity at Degerfors and show what he can do.

“I am a fast and agile goalkeeper”, Whiteman was quoted as saying by Degerfors’ official site.

“At Tottenham, we also work hard to be good with our feet.

“I have gained fantastic experience training with players like Joe Hart and Hugo Lloris.

“Now it’s up to me to show what I stand for on the pitch.”

Degerfors were promoted to Sweden’s top tier last season and have seen their first-choice goalkeeper Ismael Diawara depart for Swedish giants Malmo.

Whiteman will be hoping he gets ample play time in his loan spell and gets a chance to impress his parent club.