Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, has expressed his unhappiness at the state of Arsenal following their 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge of the Gunners got off to the worst possible start at newly promoted Brentford as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard handed the hosts a 2-0 Premier League win.

Arsenal were in poor form and struggled to live with an energetic Brentford outfit, recording a result which now puts big pressure on ahead of clashes against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rwanda president Kagame, whose country are sponsors of Arsenal, was quick to express his unhappiness and called for a plan that can change the club’s fortunes.

He insists that Arsenal must not accept mediocrity and need to build a team capable of winning games on a regular basis.

Kagame wrote on Twitter: “What?? It’s football, it’s a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did.

“The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!!

“I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!

“It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works??

“One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose….it was not to be expected!

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!”

Arsenal failed to qualify for any form of European competition last term and as a result can focus fully on domestic matters this season.