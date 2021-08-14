Fixture: Everton vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have confirmed their side and substitutes to kick off their Premier League campaign at Goodison Park against Southampton this afternoon.

The Rafael Benitez era will begin at Everton and the Spanish tactician will want to put an early three points on the board as he seeks to win over any sceptical Toffees fans.

Everton edged out Southampton 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League last season thanks to a goal from Richarlison.

For this afternoon’s game, Benitez goes with Jordan Pickford in goal.

At the back, Benitez opts to go with Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Spanish tactician fields Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Demari Gray and Andros Townsend picked for width. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attack.

If Benitez needs to shake things up then he can look to the bench, where options available include Alex Iwobi and Yerry Mina.

Everton Team vs Southampton

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Mina, Iwobi, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Broadhead