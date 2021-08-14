Roma are set to snap up Arsenal target Tammy Abraham, with the Chelsea striker poised to fly to Italy on Sunday, according to Sky Italia.

Jose Mourinho’s side have pinpointed Abraham as the striker they want to replace Inter bound Edin Dzeko and general manager Tiago Pinto flew to England earlier this week for face-to-face talks.

A deal is in place with Chelsea which will see Abraham cost Roma a fee of €40m, which will be paid in installments.

Abraham had preferred a move to Arsenal, but Pinto has won the striker over and he is prepared to join Roma.

He will fly to the Italian capital on Sunday and then be put through his medical paces by the Giallorossi.

If there are no issues then Abraham will put pen to paper to a contract with Roma and complete his move to the club.

The striker is down the pecking order at Chelsea and his opportunities were set to become even more limited with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Now Abraham will start a fresh adventure under former Chelsea boss Mourinho at Roma.