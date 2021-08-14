Yan Couto remains undecided on a move to Celtic, with Portuguese side Braga now showing interest in him, according to Sky Sports News.

Couto has emerged as one of Hoops boss Ange Postecoglu’s top targets this summer as the Glasgow club aim to add depth to their right-back position.

Celtic rolled out the red carpet to welcome Couto to their clash against Jablonec in the Europa League earlier in the week, but the charm offensive has not yet worked as the Manchester City player has still not decided to join.

Now the Scottish giants are set to face competition from Braga in trying to convince the starlet of a loan move.

Braga have taken an keen interest in the right-back and could provide an alternative option for Couto to consider as he weighs the prospect of joining the Hoops.

The Portuguese club, like Celtic, are taking part in the Europa League this season though they are already through to the group stage.

Apart from Couto, the Hoops have also been linked with Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic, while their interest in Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta hit a roadblock as they were not willing to meet the Belgian side’s asking price for the player.

Couto joined Manchester City last summer and for his first season was loaned out to Spanish second tier side Girona, for whom he made nearly 30 appearances.