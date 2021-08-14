Spanish club Alaves are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Chelsea regarding taking on defender Matt Miazga on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Miazga joined Chelsea in January 2016, but has made only two appearances for the Blues’ senior team, both of them coming in his first six months at Stamford Bridge.

Since then, Miazga has gone on loan to the Netherlands, France, in the Championship with Reading and last season at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The defender has spent the last five seasons of his Stamford Bridge spell on loan and is now set to head out on loan again.

La Liga side Alaves have almost finalised an agreement with Chelsea, whereby Miazga will go on loan to the Spanish side for the entirety of the season.

In all his loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, Miazga has acquired over 150 appearances to his name and he now looks poised to sample La Liga for the first time.

The United States international has been expected to depart Chelsea as he is down the pecking order of centre-backs at the club.

Miazga’s move to Alaves is expected to go through next week.

The defender’s team-mate Michy Batshuayi is also expected to seal a loan move away from Chelsea soon.