Everton manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that he was not worried about what kind of reaction he would receive from Goodison Park ahead of his first game in charge as Toffees manager.

Benitez’s appointment as Everton manager divided the fanbase due to his cult status at Liverpool and some of the things he said about the Toffees when he was the manager at Anfield.

The Spaniard has worked hard over the summer to smooth his relationship with the Everton fans, but there were fears that he could get a fiery welcome at Goodison Park today when Everton faced Southampton.

But Benitez stressed that he was not worried as he is now the Everton manager and not someone who was bringing his team to the Blue side of Merseyside.

He was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo when asked if he was nervous about the reaction he would receive: “No, I was nervous when I came with another team!

“It’s an opportunity to show what I can do, but especially what the players can do on the pitch.”

Benitez was delighted with the way his team reacted to going a goal down in the first half and scored three after the break to earn the maximum points via a 3-1 win.

He was also pleased with the reception and support his Everton team received from the fans at home.

“We have to be competitive, and the reaction after we conceded I have to be pleased about as a manager.

“I think that the reception of the fans was great, the support for the players was great.

“The goals in the second half mean a lot for everyone. Happy with the reaction.”