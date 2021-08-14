Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is not convinced that Manchester United have done good business with the signing of Raphael Varane.

Manchester United completed the signing of the 28-year-old centre-back before their Premier League meeting with Leeds United on Saturday.

The defender has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Manchester United and his signing has been hailed by many as a coup for the Red Devils.

Former Liverpool defender Lawrenson though is far from convinced that the Reds’ rivals have done good business in signing Varane.

Assessing the transfer business of Liverpool’s rivals following the Reds’ win at Norwich City, Lawrenson said on LFC TV: “I’m not sure he is [a fantastic signing].

“Have you seen how many games he’s played in the last five seasons at Real Madrid?”

Varane will be looking to make a speedy impact at Manchester United and quickly adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

The former Real Madrid defender watched on as his new club took Leeds apart at Old Trafford, running out 5-1 winners, with Bruno Fernandes grabbing a hat-trick.

Liverpool may have an opportunity to put Varane to the test when they visit Manchester United on 24th October.