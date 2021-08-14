Clubs in the Premier League, the Championship, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga have made enquiries for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Manchester United spent big money to rope in the youngster from Atalanta last summer but he made just eight appearances for the Red Devils.

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Manchester United are now considering loaning out the 19-year-old in order to get him more game time this season.

Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in signing Diallo on loan and Basel want to take him to Switzerland.

But there are other clubs who are also chasing him, as it has been claimed that Manchester United have received enquiries from clubs in the Championship, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 for Diallo.

The Ivorian is a highly-rated talent in Europe and several clubs are interested in giving him an opportunity to shine this season.

Manchester United and Diallo’s representatives are evaluating the options in front of him ahead of the final stretch of the summer transfer window.

A guarantee of regular minutes is likely to be key as Manchester United want to see him play more football next season.