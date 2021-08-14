Newcastle United are set to miss out on signing Roma winger Carles Perez, despite wanting to take him to St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce’s side are keen on Perez and Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto is currently in England as he deals with a swoop for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

Newcastle have held talks with Roma over taking Perez to St James’ Park, but their efforts look set to meet without success.

According to Italian daily Il Tempo, the negotiations between Roma and Newcastle did not make progress and now the winger is set to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies try to rekindle the talks before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Perez, 23, came through the youth ranks at Spanish giants Barcelona and initially joined Roma on a loan deal in the January 2020 transfer window.

He made 21 appearances in Serie A for Roma over the course of last season and found the back of the net against Benevento and Cagliari.

The winger, whose contract has a further three years at Roma to run, now has to work to impress a new coach in the shape of Jose Mourinho.