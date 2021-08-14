Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that Rafael Benitez asked the side to keep their composure at half-time as the Toffees fought back to beat Southampton at Goodison Park 3-1.

Southampton new boy Adam Armstrong scored a debut goal for the Saints as they took the lead against Everton in the first half.

Everton went into the break staring at the prospect of an opening day defeat at home and Calvert-Lewin conceded that it was not the ideal start, but he stressed Benitez’s message was clear that he wanted the players to remain calm.

Richarlison levelled things up early in the second half and Abdoulaye Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin added two more to win the game for Everton.

And the striker lifted the lid on Benitez’s half time message, being quoted as saying by the BBC: “We were told at half-time to stay calm and stay cool.

“It wasn’t an ideal start to the first game of the season with fans back in the stadium. It didn’t quite go to plan in the first half but the main thing was not to panic and stay relaxed.”

Calvert-Lewin stressed the importance of Everton getting off to a good start to the season as it sets the team up nicely for the rest of the campaign.

“I think it’s always important to get off to a winning start.

“We knew what we had to do going into the game.

“Winning the first game sets you up and we need to take that into the next game.”

Everton will next take a trip to Elland Road next Saturday to take on Leeds United, who were battered 5-1 by Manchester United today.