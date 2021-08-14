Roma have put in a fresh contract offer on the table for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as they continue to push to land him this summer.

The Serie A giants have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign the striker on an initial loan with a high purchase clause.

The work to convince Abraham to move to Roma has been ongoing as the striker remains unsure about moving to Italy amidst interest from Arsenal.

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has been in London since Wednesday and has had multiple meetings with Abraham and his representatives over the proposed transfer.

And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the Serie A giants have offered him another contract proposal to convince him to join Roma this summer.

Pinto met his representatives on Friday night evening and offered a contract worth €6m per season to the 23-year-old striker.

It is substantially more than the €4.5m per year contract Roma were planning to offer him this summer.

Roma are hopeful that they will be able to convince the striker to move to the Stadio Olimpico this month.

Jose Mourinho has also spoken to Abraham in order to sell the move to Roma as well this summer.