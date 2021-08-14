Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for the visit of Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his men to put down a marker in their first league game of the season, with many considering the Blues to be title contenders.

Chelsea splashed the cash earlier this week to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter and will look to the Belgian to score the goals to power them to the title when he slots into the side.

The last two fixtures between the teams have seen Chelsea score four goals in each game and run out comfortable winners, conceding just once.

For this afternoon’s game, Tuchel has Edouard Mendy in goal, while at the back he picks Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs.

In midfield, Tuchel opts for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount support Timo Werner.

If Chelsea need to make changes at any point in the game then Tuchel can look to his bench, where options include Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Substitutes: Kepa, Chilwell, Emerson, James, Silva, Zouma, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham