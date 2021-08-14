Fixture: Norwich City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Reds’ first Premier League game of the season today.

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, the Liverpool manager will hope his side get off to a good start and establish their title credentials early on.

Joel Matip will partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas occupying the full-back slots.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will look to provide solidity to the midfield, alongside Naby Keita, who will be expected to set the tone of the match for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane will form the front three, with Roberto Firmino finding a place on the bench today.

Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate and Firmino are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench if Klopp needs to make changes in the course of the match.

Liverpool Team vs Norwich City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn, Elliott