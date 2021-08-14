Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes Watford had a newly promoted club bounce against his side at Vicarage Road, but does not put his team’s 3-2 loss down to it.

Smith included new signings Emiliano Buendia, Ashley Young and Danny Ings in his Villa starting eleven for the Premier League clash at Watford.

However, he saw his side fall behind with just ten minutes on the clock when Emmanuel Dennis scored for the hosts.

The lead was doubled three minutes before the break courtesy of Ismaila Sarr, whose effort deflected off Tyrone Mings and into the back of the net.

It was 3-0 in the 67th minute when Cucho Hernandez scored from the edge of the box, but Aston Villa fought back with a goal from John McGinn and an injury time penalty from Ings as they lost 3-2.

Smith feels that his side were unrecognisable from pre-season and believes Watford did benefit from a promotion bounce, however is unwilling to pin Villa’s defeat on it.

“We were unrecognisable from what I’ve seen in pre-season in the first half and what I had seen last season”, he told the BBC.

“We lacked intensity and got done on the counter. We were better in the second half but always going to leave ourselves a little open.

“We’ve got new players who can play in a number of different positions. We were missing Ollie Watkins through injury.

“Whether Jack [Grealish] is in or not we can perform certainly a lot better than that. We had spells in the second half.

“There is always a bounce when you are newly promoted and their fans got behind them but I don’t put the loss down to that”, he added.

Aston Villa will now focus on Newcastle United at home next weekend as they aim for their first Premier League points of the new season.