Celtic are currently only pursuing loan deals as they aim to continue to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

The Scottish champions were expected to make wholesale changes to their squad over the summer, with a number of players tipped to leave.

Kristoffer Ajer was sold to Brentford, while Olivier Ntcham ended his stint, but Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie, Vasilis Barkas and Albian Ajeti are still on the books.

Celtic are looking for a big fee to sell Edouard and could use the money for other deals.

With the Frenchman still at the club though and the clock ticking down on the window, Celtic are currently just looking at loan deals.

The Scottish giants have been linked with a host of players, but it appears they are only looking to do loan deals at the moment.

If Edouard is sold then the situation could change, but if not then the Bhoys will have to box clever in the transfer market.

They are looking to bring in a right-back and have been linked with a number of players, including Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta.