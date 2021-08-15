Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard is pricing himself out of a move to the Premier League due to his wage demands, according to the Sun.

Having entered the final year of his contract with the Scottish Premiership giants, Edouard has been heavily linked with a move away from Parkhead this summer.

With Celtic open to selling the 23-year-old for around £15m, several Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in him during the ongoing transfer window.

Southampton and Brighton are among the clubs to have looked at a deal for Edouard, but his suitors in the Premier League are being put off by his wage demands.

The France Under-21 international is demanding a salary of £85,000-a-week salary from his new club, leading English top flight sides to back off in the chase for him.

Edouard’s wage demands have been cited as the reason why Southampton decided to drop their interest in him and sign Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers last week.

The Saints have been joined by Brighton in putting off their attempts to sign the Celtic star, with Graham Potter’s side now looking at other options to solve their goalscoring problem.

Edouard may have to lower his wage demands if he wants to get a move to the Premier League in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Crystal Palace appear to be still interested in acquiring the 23-year-old’s services, with Eagles boss Patrick Vieira admitting he needs a new striker this summer.