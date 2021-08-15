Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Wolves are all monitoring the situation of Liverpool striker Divock Origi as the transfer window clock ticks down, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Origi helped Liverpool to the Champions League and Premier League in 2018/19 and 2019/20, respectively, but struggled to clock regular playing time last term.

With his contributions to the team waning significantly last season, the 26-year-old has been named among the players Liverpool are willing to sell this summer.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are continuing to look to strengthen their squad, while David Moyes’ West Ham are also still active in the transfer market.

Wolves, who did business with Liverpool last summer as Diogo Jota headed to Anfield and Ki-Jana Hoever to Molineux, are keeping tabs on Origi too.

It is unclear if Crystal Palace, West Ham or Wolves will make an offer for Origi which Liverpool find acceptable before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool are looking to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Origi could also go, as the Reds look to raise money to make further signings.

Origi, 26, has a further three years left on his contract at Anfield.