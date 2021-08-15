Everton have held talks with Schalke over a deal to take 20-year-old striker Matthew Hoppe to Goodison Park.

Rafael Benitez, who steered the Toffees to a 3-1 win over Southampton to kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday, is in the market for further additions before the transfer window closes.

The Spaniard wants to increase his attacking options and Everton have zeroed in on United States international Hoppe as an option.

They have held talks with Schalke in order to ask about Hoppe’s situation, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

It is suggested that Everton are planning to slap in a £2m bid for Hoppe.

Schalke are keen to make player sales as they wrestle with a difficult financial situation following relegation from the Bundesliga.

They consider Hoppe to be a promising talent and he scored on six occasions in the Bundesliga last term, grabbing a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

It remains to be seen if Everton, who have been careful with the purse-strings this summer, will be able to snap up Hoppe.