Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have officially revealed their first starting eleven of the new Premier League season as they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

The Citizens eased to the league title last term and have again shown their financial dominance over the league this summer by splashing £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

They also want to capture Harry Kane from today’s opponents Tottenham in a deal which would likely be in excess of £130m; Kane is not in the Tottenham squad today.

Pep Guardiola will be aware that his side have lost on their last two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and be keen to avoid that record continuing this afternoon.

Ederson slots into goal for Manchester City, while at the back Guardiola selects Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy as full-backs. Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are in the centre.

In midfield, Manchester City look towards Fernandinho to protect the back four, while Ilkay Gundogan, Grealish and Riyad Mahrez all play. Ferran Torres is included, while Raheem Sterling leads the line.

Guardiola has a wealth of options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Kevin De Bruyne and Rodrigo.

Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo