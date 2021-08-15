Tottenham Hotspur have made contact over a deal to take Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez to north London, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs new football managing director Fabio Paratici is hard at work on new signings, despite having already taken Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil to Tottenham.

Paratici is trying to bolster Tottenham’s midfield options and Cagliari star Nandez is on his radar.

Tottenham have made contact over a potential deal as they look to see if there is common ground to be found.

Nandez has been expected to leave Cagliari over the course of the summer transfer window and was linked with Leeds United earlier this summer.

Inter also looked at a move for the Uruguay international.

Now Tottenham are in the mix for Nandez and could take him to north London before the transfer window closes.

Paratici is known for working on multiple deals at the same time though and he is tipped to have other irons in the fire as he continues his efforts to bolster Nuno’s squad.