Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is of the view that Virgil van Dijk is a better leader and organiser at the back than John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah finding the back of the net.

The trip to Carrow Road also saw Van Dijk make his first competitive appearance for Liverpool since last October, when he suffered a ligament injury that sidelined him for a long time.

Van Dijk produced an assured performance and helped the Reds keep a clean sheet upon his return, leaving former Liverpool defender Lawrenson impressed.

Impressed with Van Dijk’s leadership skills, Lawrenson insisted that the Dutchman is a better organiser at the back than Terry, Ferdinand and Adams were, with only the Manchester United legend coming close.

“Go back a little bit and John Terry, anybody could have played with John Terry, but he was unbelievable because he just organised everything, all the time, Rio [was like that], Tony Adams“, Lawrenson said on LFC TV post match.

“There aren’t that many [of them].

“Our fella is better than all of those three. I mean, it is a close one probably with Rio, but he’s better than all of those.

“He can do all that in his sleep almost.“

Having helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet and win against Norwich upon his return to action, Van Dijk will be hoping to build on the momentum and play a huge role in the club’s season.